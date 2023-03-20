Babylon Cocktail Set Giveaway for the Star-Studded Period Dramedy

ComingSoon has five Babylon cocktail sets to give out to celebrate the movie’s Blu-ray release on March 21. The film was directed by Damien Chazelle stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, and Samara Weaving.

Check out a picture of the Babylon cocktail set, which also comes with shot glasses and the movie on 4K UHD Blu-ray, below:

“Babylon follows an ambitious cast of characters — The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) — who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing,” reads the synopsis.

To enter our Babylon giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until March 27 and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. Good luck to all who enter!

Babylon will be released on Blu-ray on on March 21. It is now available for streaming on Paramount+.