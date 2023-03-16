The Little Mermaid Director Details Ariel’s New Song ‘For The First Time’

When the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid premieres later this year, it will do so with some brand new songs for Ariel to sing. One of those songs, says director Rob Marshall, is all about her first experiences on land.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Marshall talked about some of the new songs set to appear in the film, alongside some of the classic films from the animated film. One of those new songs, titled “For the First Time,” is about the experiences Ariel feels as soon as she hits land, acting as a montage of sorts.

“It’s about her experiences the moment she hits land,” Marshall said. “We needed to create a number that could almost work as a montage, so we could take her through that experience – coming onto the land, what it’s like to put on shoes, have legs. Anybody who has a different experience, it’s wondrous and scary at the same time.”

“For the First Time” will be just one of a handful of new songs to be featured in the upcoming film. For this new version of The Little Mermaid, Disney paired Lin-Manuel Miranda with Alan Menken — who also wrote the songs in the 1989 animated film alongside Howard Ashman — to create a blend of old and new songs that will be featured in the upcoming big-screen version.

Halle Bailey’s Ariel has a brand new song in Disney’s new #TheLittleMermaid, titled ‘For The First Time’.



“It’s about her experiences the moment she hits land,” director Rob Marshall tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/YKnNKyNtAh pic.twitter.com/SMJGjZyuVL — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 13, 2023

“The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric,” says the synopsis. “While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid made over $211 million at the box office and became a bestseller on home video, popularizing songs like “Under The Sea” and “Part of Your World.” The upcoming film is based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen and the 1989 Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The Little Mermaid is set to premiere on May 26, 2023.