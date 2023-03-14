Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie Sets Title & Production Start Date Window

Nearly four years after the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, legendary director Quentin Tarantino’s final movie reportedly has a title and a production start date window.

THR is reporting that this will be the filmmaker’s final project and will be titled The Movie Critic. This lines up with the director’s previous claims that he would retire after making 10 movies. Given he considers Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2 to be a single film, that would make The Movie Critic his tenth.

Tarantino has apparently written the script and is preparing to direct the film this coming fall. The outlet’s sources say that the movie will take place in Los Angeles in the late 1970s and will follow a female lead character. The movie is said to currently have no studio home, though it could potentially go out to buyers this week.

Quentin Tarantino has directed numerous acclaimed and iconic movies, such as 1994’s Pulp Fiction and 2012’s Django Unchained. He is known to often collaborate with actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, and Zoë Bell.