Shazam 2 Ad Reveals Major DCU Cameo, Director Responds

A new TV spot for the upcoming Shazam! sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods surprised fans by spoiling the appearance of a major DC Universe superhero that’s set to make a cameo in the film.

The latest ad for the sequel was captured by fans online and saw none other than Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman appear in the commercials. In her brief appearance, she can be seen jokingly telling Shazam to stick to saving the world after he makes a gesture for her to call him.

The reveal caught many by surprise, with a lot of fans lamenting the fact that the scene had been spoiled for them. Director David F. Sandberg also took to Twitter to acknowledge the ad, and advised fans who wanted to go into the movie “fresh” to not “be online or watch tv with ads,” which he called “pretty good advice in general actually.”

Well there’s some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 11, 2023

Sandberg also later replied to some fans who said the scene actually made them want to go see the movie more now, noting that if that was the case, then it’s good, but he still felt bad for those who didn’t want to know about it.

Then I guess it’s working at least ? — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 11, 2023

I’m happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it’s of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers. https://t.co/tjHnb7C3rl — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 11, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are returning cast members Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Bulter as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Arman and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) from a screenplay written by Shazam! scribe Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran.