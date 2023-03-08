80 for Brady Digital Code Giveaway for Star-Studded Sports Comedy

ComingSoon has five 80 for Brady digital codes to give out. The film was directed by Kyle Marvin from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Covino. It stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. Joining them is 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady. Additional cast includes Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, and more.

“The film is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play,” reads the synopsis.

To enter our 80 for Brady giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post.

80 for Brady is now available digitally and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on May 2.