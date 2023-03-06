Chang Can Dunk Disney+ Release Date & Time

Chang Can Dunk is making his way into the Disney+ content later this week.

A coming-of-age sports comedy story following a teenager and his passion for basketball is premiering on Disney+ (sign-up for Disney+ here). Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Chang Can Dunk on Disney+

Disney+ will add Chang Can Dunk to its available content at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 10. Jingyi Shao wrote and directed the upcoming movie in his feature directorial debut. The film stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, Chase Liefeld, and Mardy Ma. The film is produced by Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe, and Brad Weston, with Pamela Thur serving as executive producer.

“It follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming,” reads the synopsis. “The bet leads the 5’ 8″ Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships, and his family.”