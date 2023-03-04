TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Gets New Logo Ahead of Trailer Release

A new logo for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been released, with actor and writer Seth Rogen teasing an official trailer release later today.

The new logo for the film appeared on the official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Instagram account and shows the iconic “TMNT” drawn in a comic book-style design. Alongside the new logo, Seth Rogen — who is producing the film alongside Evan Goldberg — also took to Instagram to tease the release of the film’s trailer, which is rumored to appear during Saturday’s Kid’s Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, which begins airing at 7 p.m. EST.

Check out the new poster for the upcoming film below:

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise and will be the first animated film in the series since 2007’s TMNT.