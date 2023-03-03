New Alien Movie Sets Production Start Date, More Cast Members Revealed

The newest Alien film is set to begin production soon, with 20th Century Studios confirming that production will start in Budapest on March 9.

The film will star Mare of Easttown‘s Cailee Spaeny alongside David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Rosaline), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). It is being directed by Fede Álvarez and written by Rodo Sayagues, who Álvarez has collaborated with before. The director of the original Alien, Ridley Scott, is set to produce the movie alongside Michael Pruss under their Scott Free banner, while Brent O’Connor, Elizabeth Cantillon, and Tom Moran will executive produce.

“In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe,” reads the upcoming film’s synopsis.

The new film is said to be “unconnected” to previous films. A fan of the iconic franchise himself, Álvarez had pitched a film idea to Scott several years ago in a casual conversation. This eventually led to Scott calling the director to see if he was still interested and it was quickly set.

20th Century then picked up the new Alien movie due to the strength of Álvarez’s pitch, as it was a “really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before,” according to 20th Century’s Steve Asbell.