Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Playing Spider-Woman

It’s been known for some time that Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney would play a big role in Sony’s Madame Web movie, but we might finally know just who she’ll be playing. On the latest episode of The Hot Mic — insider Jeff Sneider’s podcast — Sneider stated that Sweeney will be playing Spider-Woman.

He explained that he isn’t sure which Spider-Woman the actress will be, as multiple characters have used the name in the comics, but previous rumors point to Julia Carpenter — the second Spider-Woman — as the likely candidate, which Sneider mentioned himself.

Sony’s Madame Web is being led by Dakota Johnson as the titular Spider-Man character. Joining Johnson are Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), along with Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps (The Upshaws), and Adam Scott (Severance).

Created by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr. in 1980, Madame Web is a blind psychic that has become a major player in the world of Spider-Man due to her ties to “The Great Web,” a multiversal construct that ties all “Spider” characters together across the multiverse.

Madame Web is being directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) from a screenplay written by Morbius scribes Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.