Pokémon Detective Pikachu Sequel: Portlandia Co-Creator in Negotiations to Direct

The Pokémon Detective Pikachu sequel might have found its director and writer. According to a new report, Jonathan Krisel, most known for co-creating Portlandia, is in talks to direct.

Deadline‘s report also notes that Chris Galletta is set to write the script for the movie. Galletta’s most notable work includes writing Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ 2013 film The Kings of Summer. Krisel has also directed, created, or produced shows like Kroll Show, Man Seeking Woman, Baskets, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, just to name a few. Neither Krisel nor Galletta were involved with the original 2019 film.

This news clashes with a report from before the original film’s release. The Hollywood Reported noted in January 2019 that 22 Jump Street writer Oren Uziel was set to pen to script. Polygon reported that Uziel wasn’t part of the project anymore in February, a report that also had Legendary Entertainment reiterating that the movie was still happening despite a long bout of silence. Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith also said in 2021 that he wasn’t sure the sequel was going to happen.

The Detective Pikachu game coming to the Switch that The Pokémon Company announced in May 2019 is also a mystery, as nothing has been said since. However, a senior game programmer at Creatures Inc., Jonathan Murphy, posted on LinkedIn that he had worked on Detective Pikachu 2 and noted that it was “nearing release.” He has since deleted the part about it coming out soon, though, but the post is still up.