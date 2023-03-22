Superman 5-Movie 4K Collection Box Set Gets Release Date, Special Features

UPDATE: The street date has been moved to May 9.

Warner Bros. Studio is bundling together five movies featuring one of the most iconic DC superheroes ever, Superman, into a 4K Ultra HD collection.

The Superman bundle is set to release on April 18, 2023, and will contain five of the characters’ most popular films — Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV — into a collection that includes both 4K Ultra HD versions of the films as well as digital copies.

All five films see Christopher Reeve star in the role of Superman, a portrayal that many to this day believe is the best Superman portrayal to ever appear on the big screen.

Each film will come packaged with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the films in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc with the films and special features in HD, and a digital version of the film. The Superman 1978-1987 5-Film Collection will retail for $99.99, and will be available in-store and available for purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and other streaming platforms.

The full list of items included in the boxset, including special features to each movie, includes the following:

Superman: The Movie Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler

The Making of Superman – vintage featurette

Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette

Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon

Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon

Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon

TV Spot

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Superman II Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special

Superman’s Soufflé – Deleted scene

Fleischer Studios’ Superman vintage cartoons First Flight The Mechanical Monster Billion Dollar Limited The Arctic Giant The Bulleteers The Magnetic Telescope Electric Earthquake Volcano Terror on the Midway

Theatrical trailer

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Richard Donner and Tom Mankiewicz

Introduction by Richard Donner – featurette

Superman II: Restoring the Vision – featurette

Deleted scenes Lex and Ms. Teschmacher head north Lex and Ms. Teschmacher head south The villains enter the fortress He’s all yours, boys Clarke and Jimmy Lex’s gateway

Famous Studios vintage cartoons Japoteurs Showdown Eleventh Hour Destruction, Inc. The Mummy Strikes Jungle Drums The Underground World Secret Agent



Superman III Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special

Deleted scenes Save my baby To the rescue Making up Going to see the boss Hatching the plan The con Rooftop ski Boss wants this to go Superman honored Gus’ speech Hanging up on Brad

Theatrical trailer

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc: