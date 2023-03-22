Superman 5-Movie 4K Collection Box Set Gets Release Date, Special Features

UPDATE: The street date has been moved to May 9.
Warner Bros. Studio is bundling together five movies featuring one of the most iconic DC superheroes ever, Superman, into a 4K Ultra HD collection.
The Superman bundle is set to release on April 18, 2023, and will contain five of the characters’ most popular films — Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV — into a collection that includes both 4K Ultra HD versions of the films as well as digital copies.
All five films see Christopher Reeve star in the role of Superman, a portrayal that many to this day believe is the best Superman portrayal to ever appear on the big screen.
Each film will come packaged with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the films in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc with the films and special features in HD, and a digital version of the film. The Superman 1978-1987 5-Film Collection will retail for $99.99, and will be available in-store and available for purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and other streaming platforms.
The full list of items included in the boxset, including special features to each movie, includes the following:
Superman: The Movie Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler
- The Making of Superman – vintage featurette
- Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette
- Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon
- Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon
- Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon
- TV Spot
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
Superman II Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special
- Superman’s Soufflé – Deleted scene
- Fleischer Studios’ Superman vintage cartoons
- First Flight
- The Mechanical Monster
- Billion Dollar Limited
- The Arctic Giant
- The Bulleteers
- The Magnetic Telescope
- Electric Earthquake
- Volcano
- Terror on the Midway
- Theatrical trailer
Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Richard Donner and Tom Mankiewicz
- Introduction by Richard Donner – featurette
- Superman II: Restoring the Vision – featurette
- Deleted scenes
- Lex and Ms. Teschmacher head north
- Lex and Ms. Teschmacher head south
- The villains enter the fortress
- He’s all yours, boys
- Clarke and Jimmy
- Lex’s gateway
- Famous Studios vintage cartoons
- Japoteurs
- Showdown
- Eleventh Hour
- Destruction, Inc.
- The Mummy Strikes
- Jungle Drums
- The Underground World
- Secret Agent
Superman III Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special
- Deleted scenes
- Save my baby
- To the rescue
- Making up
- Going to see the boss
- Hatching the plan
- The con
- Rooftop ski
- Boss wants this to go
- Superman honored
- Gus’ speech
- Hanging up on Brad
- Theatrical trailer
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Mark Rosenthal
- Superman 50th anniversary special – 1988 TV special
- Deleted scenes
- Clark’s morning
- Jeremy’s letter
- Superman’s visit
- Nuclear Man’s prototype
- Metropolis after hours
- Lex ponders
- Flying sequence (extended scene)
- Battle in Smallville
- Battle in the U.S.S.R.
- Nuclear arms race
- Superman’s sickness
- Red alert
- By my side
- Lark and Lacy say goodbye
- No borders
- Theatrical trailer