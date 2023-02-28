The Super Mario Bros. Movie Release Date Moved Up

Universal Pictures has announced a new The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date for the upcoming animated film based on the iconic Nintendo series.

The new The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date is April 5, 2023. This moves the date up by two days as it was previously going to be released on April 7. 2023. This change is going into effect in the United States and “more than 60 markets around the world.” The movie will release in additional markets in late April and May, with Japan opening on April 28.

The release date change comes ahead of the announcement of its final trailer, which will premiere next month.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) from a screenplay written by Minions: The Rise of Gru scribe Matthew Fogel. It is produced by Chris Meledandri for Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

The film features the voices of its all-star cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.