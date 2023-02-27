M3GAN Unrated Version Digital Code Giveaway for Blumhouse Slasher

ComingSoon has five M3GAN Unrat3d Version digital codes to give out. The film was written by Akela Cooper and James Wan and directed by Gerard Johnstone. It stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and Ronny Chieng.

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady. Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”

To enter our M3GAN giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until March 6 and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. Good luck to all who enter!

M3GAN is now available digitally and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on March 21.