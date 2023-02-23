Steven Yeun to Make MCU Debut in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts

Nope and Minari star Steven Yeun has reportedly joined the cast of Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel Studios ensemble movie set to arrive in 2024.

Deadline is reporting that Yeun has joined Thunderbolts in an undisclosed role that is significant to the movie and could also play a role in future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though which films specifically are currently unknown.

Yeun is in good company, as the movie, which will follow a team consisting of mostly supervillains and antiheroes, is also set to feature Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Hannah Jon-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kerleynko, and Ayo Edebiri.

Thunderbolts will be directed by Jake Schreier, whose history as a director isn’t extremely extensive, having only worked on 2012’s Robot & Frank, 2015’s Paper Towns, and the 2021 filmed version of Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase 5.