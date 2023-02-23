TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Designs Revealed by Action Figures

The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, is scheduled to premiere on August 4, 2023. Ahead of that, a new batch of action figures from the movie have been spotted, giving fans their first look at some of the new character designs.

While not too much is known about the upcoming film, fans have been anxiously awaiting anything that might show what the iconic group of crime fighting turtles would look like. The new action figures include all four turtles, Splinter, and the villains Leatherhead, Superfly, Rocksteady, and Bebop.

Check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem action figure photos below:

As evidenced by the figures themselves, the new designs for Mutant Mayhem seem to lean heavily into a more stylized look for the turtles. The upcoming film is set to be directed by Jeff Rowe, with a script by Brendan O’Brien. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, along with James Weaver, are producers on the project.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise and will be the first animated film in the series since 2007’s TMNT.

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”