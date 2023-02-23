Shazam! Fury of the Gods Runtime Confirmed, Shorter Than First Movie

The official runtime for DC Studios’ highly-anticipated Shazam! Fury of the Gods has finally been revealed. According to One Take News, the action-comedy sequel holds a total running time of 2 hours and 10 minutes, making it two minutes shorter than its 2019 predecessor.

The film is slated to arrive in theaters on March 17, pitting it directly against Sony Pictures’ forthcoming sci-fi action movie 65 starring Adam Driver. It will also be debuting in the same month as other high-profile features such as Creed III, Scream VI, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are returning cast members Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Bulter as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Arman and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou.

After defeating Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins two years ago, the sequel will feature the Shazam family going up against much more dangerous and godly threats, with the introductions of the daughters of Atlas — Hespera and Kalypso, who are set to be portrayed by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Kill Bill actress Lucy Liu. West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler has also been cast.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) from a screenplay written by Shazam! scribe Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran.