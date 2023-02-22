We Have a Ghost Netflix Release Date & Time

We Have a Ghost is premiering on Netflix this week.

David Harbour and Anthony Mackie team up for a horror-comedy following the story of a ghost called Ernest. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch We Have a Ghost on Netflix

Netflix will release We Have a Ghost at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, February 24. The project hails from Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon from a script based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story titled Ernest. Landon is an expert in the horror-comedy genre, making his directorial debut with 2015’s Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. He also penned several installments in the Paranormal Activity film franchise

Joining Harbour and Mackie are Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter.

“Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations,” reads the logline. “But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

We Have a Ghost is produced by Marty Bowen and Dan Halsted. Executive producers are Landon, Korey Budd, Geoff Manaugh, Isaac Klausner, John Fischer, and Nathan Miller.