Haunted Mansion Release Date Moved Up by Disney

Haunted Mansion‘s released date has once again been moved, though this time, it’s been moved up rather than delayed.

The Disney movie was previously set to premiere on August 11, 2023, but has been moved up to July 28, 2023, meaning it will debut in theaters two weeks earlier than originally intended. This date swap was announced alongside The Marvels receiving a delay for its premiere date.

This isn’t the first change in release date for Haunted Mansion. Originally, the Disney movie was supposed to release this March, but it was hit by a delay of five months late last year. Luckily for eager fans, this most recent change has made the release sooner rather than even later.

“A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts,” reads the movie’s synopsis.

Haunted Mansion will star Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and Hasan Minhaj. It will be directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People) from a screenplay written by Katie Dippold (Parks and Recreation) and is being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin) of Rideback. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer.