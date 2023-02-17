The Marvels Release Date Delayed, New Poster Teases Team-Up

Marvel took to Twitter to reveal an official The Marvels poster and a new release date for the upcoming superhero movie.

The new poster shows Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel all at different altitudes with their respective superhero symbols accompanying them.

Originally set to premiere on July 28, 2023, The Marvels will now release over three months later on November 10, 2023. The new poster features this November date and the phrase “Higher. Further. Faster. Together.” This is a play on Captain Marvel‘s similar poster phrase, which was simply “Higher. Further. Faster.”

Check out the official The Marvels poster below:

The Marvels will see the return of Oscar winner Brie Larson as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Joining Larson in the sequel are WandaVision breakout star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Additional cast also includes English actress Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) as the sequel’s antagonist and popular South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon in an undisclosed role.