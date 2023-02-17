Kevin Feige Hints at Big Role for Kamala Khan in The Marvels

While not too much is known about the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, we do know that the star of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, will have a big role.

Speaking to EW, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige wouldn’t dive too much into the film, but did tease that Kamala Khan is “a great new character in the pantheon,” and also hinted that she “steals” the show in the upcoming film.

Feige also spoke about the trio of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and how their relationship is a core part of the movie.

“That’s what the entire movie is about,” said Feige. “There are fun cosmic elements to it. Marvel comic fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war. And it’s picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story. We also do that in our upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn’t be more different. But there’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing. They’re so great together, and they all have different histories with one another.”

Feige also compared Vellani’s Khan to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. Specifically, he noted that the pair are both young heroes, still in awe of the fact that they are surrounded by other, more famous superheroes.

“The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she’s not unlike Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Civil War,” Feige said. “She can’t believe she’s with these other heroes, and can’t believe that she finds herself in these places. And that’s fun because we want to be that. I want to be that.”

The Marvels will hit the theaters on November 10, 2023, as part of the MCU’s Phase Five.