Hugh Jackman Joining the MCU Is a Full-Circle Moment for Kevin Feige

While Kevin Feige is now the well-known president of Marvel Studios, he started out at Marvel as an associate producer on 2000’s X-Men. Now, with Deadpool 3 bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine back into the fold, Feige is feeling understandably nostalgic.

While discussing the process of bringing mutants to the MCU with EW, Feige reflected on his time on the first X-Men movie.

“It’s amazing. And we’ve got Hugh Jackman coming back for our first Deadpool film within the MCU. That’s our first R-rated film. To have Hugh come back is incredible. For me, personally, that is where I started. I remember sitting behind the camera — well behind the camera — at his audition for the film. It was his first on-set audition, and he flew up to Toronto to do a read with Anna Paquin,” Feige explained.

“For him, and for me, and I think for all of the fans of Marvel, it’s unbelievable what has happened in those 23 years. It’s very full-circle having him come back in this new Deadpool film.”

Deadpool 3 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from a previous draft by Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. It will serve as the first movie in the Deadpool film series to be released following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.