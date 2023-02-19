Prime Video Schedule February 20-26: New TV & Movies

A 2022 eerie horror film is part of the Prime Video schedule for February 20-26.

Starting on Tuesday, February 21, Prime Video can watch Smile on the streaming platform. Smile was written and directed by Parker Finn. The film was one of the biggest 2022 box-office surprises, earning more than $210 million, well beyond its $17 million production budget. It stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain,” reads the film’s synopsis. “As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

