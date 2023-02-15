Joker 2 Photo Shows Lady Gaga in Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting the first Joker 2 photo of Grammy winner Lady Gaga. The photo is our first look at the multi-talented musician and actress as Harley Quinn in the forthcoming DC sequel. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release on October 4, 2024.

Check out the Joker 2 photo below:

Joker: Folie à Deux will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix as he reprises his Oscar-winning role as the titular DC villain. The sequel will also feature the return of Zazie Beetz’s Sophie, along with franchise newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.

The 2019 film was both a critical and commercial success with a worldwide gross of over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. It received recognition from multiple major award-giving bodies, including two Oscars and two Golden Globes — both for Best Actor and Best Original Sound.