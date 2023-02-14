Kevin Feige Gives Spider-Man 4 Update: ‘We Have The Story’

By Spencer Legacy

In a recent interview, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that the MCU’s fourth Spider-Man movie’s story is set.

Speaking to EW, Feige was asked if he had any updates on the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel. The Marvel Studios president didn’t reveal too much, but did confirm that they “have the story.”

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige confirmed. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

The most recent Spider-Man movie, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, was led by Tom Holland as the beloved titular wall-crawler, along with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. It was directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Tony Revolori, and Hannibal Buress (Tag) along with Sony’s Spider-Man Universe alums Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans.

It’s been a busy period for Spider-Man productions. The next film to focus on the wallcrawler is the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is set to release on June 2. Elsewhere, it was confirmed that Amazon would be developing a Spider-Man Noir-focused live-action series, which will take place in 1930s New York.

