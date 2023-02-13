Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn Gives New Info, Debunks Rumor

A new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiered during the Super Bowl on Sunday and, shortly after, director James Gunn took to Twitter to provide some new info on the film while debunking some rumors.

For weeks now, popular theories have begun popping up that the sequel — which is set to be the last iteration of this Guardians of the Galaxy team — would see several characters dying. Gunn jokingly replied to star Kumail Nanjiani (who appeared in Marvel Studios’ Eternals) that he was spoiling the movie by promising that the film would have lots of tears.

In a conversation spawning off that tweet, Gunn replied to a fan that said the director revealed that “multiple Guardians” be dying, clarifying that he never said that whatsoever. When pressed further, Gunn once again reiterated that he didn’t say or imply anything of the sort.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Gunn also revealed the name of a cute creature seen in the trailer. The creature — a tiny ball of fur with four ears — quickly captured fans’ hearts and, according to Gunn, is called Blurp. It’s unclear just how long Blurp will appear in the movie for.

Alongside the reveal of Blurp’s name, Gunn also answered a fan’s question as to whether or not Rocket Raccoon’s feet hurt while wearing shoes. The director soothed some fans worries and joked that they are “very ergonomic.”

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is once again written and directed by James Gunn. MCU vets Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel are returning to reprise their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot. The threequel will also include the introduction of franchise newcomers Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova, who have signed on for the roles of Adam Warlock, the High Evolutionary, and Cosmo the Spacedog.

The space-traveling team was last seen in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ special presentation The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which was filmed simultaneously with the upcoming third movie. In the holiday special, Drax and Mantis try to cheer up Peter by throwing him a Christmas party celebration with the appearance of his childhood idol Kevin Bacon.