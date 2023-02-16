Hunt Blu-ray Giveaway for Lee Jung-jae-Directed International Thriller Movie

ComingSoon has two Blu-ray copies of Hunt to give out ahead of the release of Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut. The film stars Lee Jung-jae, Go Yoon-jung, Jung Woo-sung, Heo Sung-tae, and more.

“After a high-ranking North Korean official requests asylum, KCIA Foreign Unit Chief Park Pyong-ho (Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game) and Domestic Unit Chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung, A Man of Reason) are tasked with uncovering a North Korean spy, known as Donglim, who is deeply embedded within their agency,” reads the film’s synopsis. “When the spy begins leaking top secret intel that could jeopardize national security, the two units are each assigned to investigate each other. In this tense situation where if they cannot find the mole, they may be accused themselves, Pyong-ho and Jung-do slowly start to uncover the truth. In the end, they must deal with an unthinkable plot to assassinate the South Korean president.”

The giveaway lasts until February 23

Hunt will release on Blu-ray and DVD, digitally, and through video-on-demand on February 28.