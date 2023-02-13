Strange World Giveaway: Prize Pack Includes iPad, Blu-ray, and More

ComingSoon has one prize pack and five Blu-ray SteelBooks to give out. One grand prize winner will receive a prize pack that contains a Strange World Best Buy 4K SteelBook, a Strange World Collector’s Set of figures, an eco-friendly Good Company Water Bottle, a 9th Generation iPad, a compostable iPad case from Pela Case, and a Splat Plush. Five other winners will receive a Strange World Best Buy 4K SteelBook.

Check out a picture of the Strange World prize pack below:

The film was directed by Don Hall from a screenplay by Qui Nguyen. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu.

“Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures,” reads the film’s synopsis.

To enter our Strange World giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until February 20, and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. Good luck to all who enter!

The film is now streaming on Disney+ and will release in Blu-ray format on February 14.