Andy Samberg & Jean Smart to Lead Amazon Rom-Com 42.6 Years

Golden Globe winners Andy Samberg and Jean Smart have signed on for the leading roles in Amazon Studios’ forthcoming romantic comedy titled 42.6 Years.

According to THR, The Menu scribe Seth Reiss wrote the story based on an idea from Samberg. 42.6 Years will be directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie. It will be produced by Samberg and Ali Bell for Party Over Here. Gillespie is also set to produce.

The film will feature Samberg portraying a young man who participates in an experimental cryogenic procedure in an attempt to save his life. “When he wakes up 42.6 years later, physically unchanged thanks to being frozen, he finds himself alone in a future with no one to turn to but his ex-girlfriend, who is now much older than him,” reads the logline.

Samberg is a former Saturday Night Live cast member who gained further recognition for his acclaimed performance as Jake Peralta on the popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. 42.6 Years marks Samberg’s latest venture into the romantic comedy genre after the successful time-loop comedy Palm Springs.

As for Smart, she received critical acclaim for her recent works on TV, including HBO’s limited dramas Watchmen and Mare of Easttown. She is also currently starring in HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy Hacks with Hannah Einbinder and was in Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-nominated film Babylon. For her performance as veteran comedian Deborah Vance, Smart won an Emmy and Golden Globe award for Best Actress.