Scream VI Poster Teases Terror Coming to Central Park

Ahead of Scream VI‘s release next month, a new poster for the film and its New York-based location has released, teasing the terror coming to its newest location.

The new poster, courtesy of Paramount UK’s Twitter account, acts as a tourism ad of sorts, and depicts sunny Central Park, before pulling back to reveal the face of the Ghostface killer inside the bodies of water in the park.

The scene then changes to night, which illuminates the face and teases “new rules” for the upcoming film.

Check out the Scream VI motion poster below:

Scream VI will see the directors of the 2022 film Scream return, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepping back into the franchise after the success of the fifth film. The next installment will reportedly continue with “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed. Joining them in the sixth movie are some returning cast members of 2022’s Scream, including Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). They will also be joined by franchise newcomers Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.