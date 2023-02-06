I Know What You Did Last Summer 3 in Development, Features Returning Cast

Sony Pictures is reportedly planning to revive its ’90s slasher franchise I Know What You Did Last Summer following the success of the recent Scream sequels.

According to Deadline, Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been tapped to direct a “passing of the torch” style of sequel for the franchise. The project is said to still be in early development, while Unicorns writer Leah McKendrick is set to write the sequel’s script.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who were in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer and the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, are in talks to reprise their roles from the slasher classics. This would be the third movie with the main cast, as 2006’s I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer did not include the original actors.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 1997 and starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Johnny Galecki, and Bridgette Wilson. The slasher film proved to be incredibly successful, making over $125 million at the box office off of a $17 million budget. The film would go on to receive two sequels and be spoofed in multiple shows and films like Scary Movie and Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th.

“A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen,” reads the original film’s synopsis. “While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen, and Ray.”