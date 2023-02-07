Somebody I Used to Know Prime Video Release Date & Time

Somebody I Used to Know is hitting Prime Video in a matter of days.

This week, the streaming service will release a romantic comedy starring Alison Brie. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Somebody I Used to Know on Prime Video

Prime Video will drop Somebody I Used to Know at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, February 10. Fans on the West Coast can watch the movie starting at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 9. The upcoming Amazon Original film reunites director Dave Franco with Brie following their horror collaboration, The Rental. The cast includes Jay Ellis (Insecure) and Kiersey Clemons (The Flash).

“Somebody I Used to Know follows workaholic Ally (Brie) who, on a trip to her hometown, spends a night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which makes her start to question everything about the choices she’s made and the person she’s become,” reads the official synopsis. “And things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.”

Producers include Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner together with Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler. Executive producers include Franco, Brie, Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton.