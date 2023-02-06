Michael B. Jordan: Creed 4 is 'For Sure' Happening

Creed III may not be out just yet, but Michael B. Jordan says that a fourth film is certain to come, and teased potentially more spin-off films in the Rocky universe.

During an interview with IGN for their IGN FanFest program, Jordan — who directed and will star in the upcoming Creed III — was asked if more films could be coming. Surprisingly, Jordan confirmed that “for sure” there would be a Creed 4, and even noted that more films could be in the works, too.

“I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure,” said Jordan.

While not much is known about the upcoming film, Jordan did say in a recent interview with Collider that he looked to anime as an inspiration for some of the fights filmed in the movie. “…I think ‘cause I was kinda put in a corner, it forced me to be more creative and really think outside the box of how to make the fights different … and I had a huge Japanese anime influence on a lot of my fighters,” Jordan said.

The upcoming third entry in the Creed franchise will see Jordan return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed the son of Apollo Creed. In this film, the ninth in the long-running Rocky franchise, Creed is thriving in his boxing career when he runs into a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors).

Joining Jordan in Creed III are returning alums Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris as Tony Evers, and Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, with franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson. This marks the first Rocky film without Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa.

Creed III is slated to premiere on March 3, 2023.