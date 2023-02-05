Box Office Results: Knock at the Cabin Dethrones Avatar 2

M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin and 80 for Brady knocked James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water from the top of the domestic box office with $14.2 million and $12.5 million apiece, per Deadline.

Both aren’t much to write home about. Shyamalan used to draw $40 million opening weekends in his prime but has settled into smaller market fare by producing low-budget thrillers that don’t need massive gains to be successful. Knock at the Cabin cost $20 million and will likely finish close to Old’s $48 million domestic total. Meanwhile, 80 for Brady is playing the long game and hopes older crowds will take advantage of discount ticket pricing in the coming weeks.

With the Super Bowl next weekend and the rerelease of Titanic, it may take a lot of work for both films to achieve anything more worthwhile in the coming weeks. Plus, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is right around the corner.

Also, don’t feel too sorry for Cameron. His Avatar sequel is a monster hit with $636 million domestically and $2.174 billion globally. The box office sensation only dipped 32 percent in its eighth week of release for a $10.8 million weekend.

Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10

1.) Knock at the Cabin (Uni) 3,643 theaters, Fri $5.42M, Sat $5.47M Sun $3.3M 3-day $14.2M/Wk 1

2.) 80 for Brady (Par) 3,912 theaters, Fri $4.7M, Sat $4.55M, Sun $3.25 3-day $12.5M/Wk 1

3.) Avatar: The Way of Water (Dis) 3,310 theaters (-290), Fri $2.4M (-35%), Sat $5.4M Sun $3M 3-day $10.8M (-32%), Total $636.4M/Wk 8

4.) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Uni) 3,290 theaters (-162), Fri $1.69M (-31%), Sat $3.7M Sun $2.46M 3-day $7.95M (-24%) , Total $151.2M/Wk 7

5.) BTS: Yet to Come (Tra) 1,125 theaters, Fri $1.68M, Sat $2.7M Sun $1.9M 3-day $6.3M, Total $9.1M/Wk 1

6.) A Man Called Otto (Sony) 3,407 (-550) theaters, Fri $1.1M (-43%), Sat $1.9M Sun $1.1M 3-day $4.1M (-37%) Total $53M/Wk 6

7.) M3GAN (Uni) 2,835 theaters (-581), Fri $950K (-43%), Sat $1.8M Sun $1M 3-day $3.8M (-39%), Total $87.5M/Wk 5

8.) Missing (Sony) 2,565 (-460) theaters, Fri $945K Sat $1.79M Sun $990K 3-day $3.7M (-34%) Total $23M/Wk 3

9.) Chosen Season 3 (Fath) 1,546 theaters, Fri $2.27M, Sat $783K Sun $587K 3-day $3.64M, Total $5.3M/Wk 1

10.) Pathaan (YSR) 700 (+5) theaters, Fri $686K, Sat $1.1M Sun $841K, 3-day $2.7M (-61%), Total $14.2M/Wk 2