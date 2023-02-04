Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer Highlights Return of Main Cast

The Fast & Furious franchise is celebrating its history during the lead-up to the debut of the Fast X trailer, and today, the trailer tackles the fifth film.

The latest “Legacy Trailer” for the Fast & Furious franchise features the 2009 film Fast & Furious. Following the departure of most of the original cast in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious saw nearly all of the original cast return, and also set the basis for the more outlandish and high-stakes action set pieces that the franchise would later come to be known for.

Check out the legacy Fast & Furious trailer below:

Fast X is being directed by Transporter director Louis Leterrier, who took over the role from Justin Lin after Lin suddenly exited the project due to creative differences. The film is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still attached as a producer.

Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood will reprise their respective roles in the film. The tenth installment will also feature the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher), with Momoa expected to portray the antagonist.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latest installment takes the family around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.