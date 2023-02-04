Scream VI Runtime and 3D Release Revealed

The official Scream VI runtime has been announced alongside listings that confirm the horror movie will get a 3D release, which is a first for the franchise.

According to Regal, the Scream VI runtime sits at 123 minutes. The just over two-hour runtime is longer than 2022’s Scream, which stood at 114 minutes. It’s also the longest Scream movie yet as it eclipses Scream 2‘s 120-minute runtime.

Regal Cinemas also confirms that #ScreamVI will also be screening after the Fan Event in 4DX, Dolby Atmos, and 3D premium formats across the US! pic.twitter.com/x9GTg7TQot — stev ? (@screamreboot) February 3, 2023

Scream VI will see the directors of the 2022 film Scream return, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepping back into the franchise after the success of the fifth film. The next installment will reportedly continue with “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed. Joining them in the sixth movie are some returning cast members of 2022’s Scream, including Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). They will also be joined by franchise newcomers Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.