Gladiator 2 Release Date Set for Ridley Scott’s Sequel

The Gladiator 2 release date has been announced by Paramount Pictures for Ridley Scott’s sequel to his 2000 hit starring Russell Crowe.

The film, which will be led by Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun), is set to be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Rather than taking place before the first film and keeping Maximus in the spotlight, Mescal will be playing Lucius, the son of Connie Nelson’s Lucilla.

Scott will once again direct Gladiator 2. It’s the director’s next project as he just finished up Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix (who also starred in the original Gladiator). While a sequel has been hinted at for well over a decade, the current iteration started becoming a reality in 2018 after Paramount came on to help develop the project.

The script for the movie was written by David Scarpa. Producing the Gladiator sequel will be Scott and Scott Free president Michael Pruss, alongside Red Wagon Entertainment’s Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher. Universal also has the right to partner on the project once it is packaged as they co-produced the original along with DreamWorks. Other crew returning from the original movie are costume designer Janty Yates and production designer Arthur Max.