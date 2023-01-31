Fast X Poster Teases The End of the Road for Dom Toretto

A new Fast X poster has been released featuring Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto dramatically holding a rosary.

“The end of the road begins,” says the poster teasing the final two entries of the Fast & Furious series. The Fast X trailer will drop on February 10 and the film will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Check out the Fast X poster below:

Fast X is being directed by Transporter director Louis Leterrier, who took over the role from Justin Lin after Lin suddenly exited the project due to creative differences. The film is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still attached as a producer.

Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood will reprise their respective roles in the film. The tenth installment will also feature the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher), with Momoa expected to portray the antagonist.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latest installment takes the family around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.