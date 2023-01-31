The Batman 2 Gets Official Title and Release Date

While The Batman sequel won’t be taking place in the DC Universe’s main timeline, it is still happening and we have new details on Matt Reeves’ follow-up including The Batman 2 release date.

In an announcement by DC Studios co-head James Gunn, it was confirmed that Pattinson will return for the sequel alongside Matt Reeves and that it will be officially called The Batman Part II. As for its release date, it will come out on October 3, 2025.

Little is known about the plot of the untitled The Batman sequel so far, though Robert Pattinson is set to return as the titular Dark Knight. The first film did tease the Joker and leave the Riddler alive at Arkham, so one or both of these iconic antagonists could potentially make a return.

The first film, The Batman, stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin.