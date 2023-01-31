James Gunn superman movie
James Gunn’s Superman Movie Gets Title and Release Date

By Tyler Treese

James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie now has a title and a release date penciled in.

First off, the movie will be called Superman: Legacy. It is written by Gunn and he may also direct, although no commitment has been made currently. It will release on July 11, 2025.

it won’t be an origin story. Instead, it will focus on Superman trying to balance his alien self with his human upbringing.

“It’s not an origin story,” Peter Safran said of the movie. “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness as old-fashioned.”

As previously announced, Henry Cavill will not play the character as DC is going with a younger Superman. No casting details have been announced just yet.

