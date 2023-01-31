DCU Batman & Robin Will Be Introduced in The Brave and the Bold Movie

In a video detailing DC Studios’ cinematic slate, co-CEO James Gunn revealed his plans for the DCU’s Batman, who will be introduced in a movie titled The Brave and the Bold.

Gunn revealed that not only will the DCU’s Batman — notably not played by Robert Pattinson, who will continue to play Bruce Wayne in The Batman series of films — be introduced in The Brave and the Bold, but its Robin will be as well. The Robin of the DCU will be Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne and the fifth main Robin of the comics.

“This is the introduction of the DCU Batman. Of Bruce Wayne and also introduces our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch,” Gunn stated. “It’s a very strange father-and-son story.”

The film will be based on Grant Morrison’s acclaimed Batman and Robin run, which introduced the assassin-raised son of Bruce Wayne to readers. Gunn also said that The Brave and the Bold will be “the beginning of sort of the Bat-Family in the DCU.”

Check out James Gunn’s full announcement in the tweet below for further details: