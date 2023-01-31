Live-Action Danny and the Dinosaur Movie in the Works From Legendary

According to Deadline, Legendary Entertainment is in the process of developing a live-action film adaptation of Danny and the Dinosaur, based on Syd Hoff’s children’s book series of the same name. The movie has no director or writer attached to it yet.

The project will be produced by HarperCollins Productions’ Caroline Fraser, along with Legendary, who will be serving as its financier. HarperCollins Productions optioned the media rights to Hoff’s novel from the Author’s Guild Foundation.

Danny and the Dinosaur was first published in 1958. Since then, it has sold more than 11 million copies in 12 languages. The story revolves around a young boy who meets a living dinosaur at a museum. Together, they go on a series of adventures that includes going to camp, building a sand castle, and visiting the zoo.

The official book synopsis reads: “Danny loves dinosaurs! When he sees one at the museum and says, ‘It would be nice to play with a dinosaur,’ a voice answers, ‘And I think it would be nice to play with you.’ So begins Danny and the Dinosaur’s wonderful adventures together. For Danny and his prehistoric playmate, even the most everyday activities become extraordinary, like finding a big-enough place to hide a dinosaur in a game of hide-and-seek. But Danny can teach an old dinosaur new tricks. It’s the most fun this dinosaur has had in a hundred million years!”