Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Netflix Release Date & Time

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is being added to the Netflix available content this week.

The 2022 musical comedy starring Shawn Mendes is finally hitting the streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Netflix

Netflix subscribers can watch Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile starting at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 a.m. GMT on Saturday, February 4. The movie is directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a screenplay by Will Davis. It stars Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley, as well as Brett Gelman, and Javier Bardem. The movie grossed $104 million at the end of its theatrical run, overcoming its $50 million production budget.

“When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends,” reads the synopsis. “All of that changes when he discovers Lyle — a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, and great music — living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti, to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places, and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.”

Executive producers are Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Andy Mitchell, with Hutch Parker set as a producer.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile features original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé.