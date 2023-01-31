A Simple Favor 2: Production Start Date Set for Amazon’s Thriller Sequel

Amazon Studios and Lionsgate are planning to start the production on the upcoming sequel to the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor this coming fall in Capri, Italy.

According to People, the untitled project will feature the return of leading stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, who are reprising their respective roles as Emily and Stephanie. The outlet’s sources note that almost all of the supporting cast from the first film are expected to join the sequel.

The sequel to A Simple Favor will be directed by Paul Feig from a screenplay written by Jessica Sharzer, who both worked together in the first installment. The film will also be produced by Feig and Laura Fischer, with Sharzer serving as an executive producer. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien have been tapped to oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Further details about the plot and characters are still being kept under wraps. It has yet to be seen how the sequel will address the ending of the first film, which saw Lively’s Emily Nelson sentenced to 20 years in prison after it was revealed that she had been behind a murder.

The original film was based on Darcey Bell’s 2017 novel of the same name. It told the story of a mommy vlogger (Kendrick) who tries to help solve the disappearance of her new mysterious and elegant friend (Lively), only to discover that things aren’t exactly as they seem. It was a moderate box office success with a gross of over $97 million.