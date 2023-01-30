Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Prime Video Release Date & Time

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is coming to Prime Video.

The appreciated 2022 animated comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson is hitting the streaming service this week. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank on Prime Video

The streaming service will add Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank to its available content starting at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, February 3. The movie features the voices of Michael Cera as Hank, Samuel L. Jackson as Jimbo, Ricky Gervais as Ika Chu, Michelle Yeoh as Yuki, Djimon Hounsou as Sumo, Mel Brooks as Shogun, George Takei as Ohga, Gabriel Iglesias as Chuck, and Aasif Mandvi as Ichiro. It also features Kylie Kuioka and Cathy Shim.

“A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs!”

The film is directed by Rob Minkoff and Mark Koetsier from a screenplay written by Ed Stone and Nate Hopper, loosely based on Mel Brooks’ 1974 film Blazing Saddles.