Babylon 4K and Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features Detailed

Academy Award-nominated movie Babylon is finally coming to 4K, Blu-ray, and the digital market.

Starting on January 31, the Damien Chazelle-directed movie will be available on digital. Fans must wait until March 21 before buying Babylon on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, or the limited-edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook. The Babylon domestic release will come with 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes interviews and deleted scenes. The film is currently running for three Oscars, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

The complete list of bonus content includes the following:

A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon — The cast and crew discuss the inspiration and motivation behind the original story and development of this epic, 15 years in the making.

The Costumes of Babylon — Discover how costume design was fundamental to character development and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the film.

Scoring Babylon — Take a peek into Justin Hurwitz's musical process to understand the artistry behind composing an iconic score that further elevates the film.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

“Babylon follows an ambitious cast of characters — The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) — who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing,” reads the synopsis.

The all-star cast includes Pitt, Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, and Samara Weaving. Additionally, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Phoebe Tonkin, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Calva, Adepo, and Li, with Li set as Anna May Wong.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) wrote and directed Babylon. Producers are Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Marc Platt. Maguire executive produced the movie together with Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel.