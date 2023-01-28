How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Underwater Scenes Were Filmed

Marvel Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes video taking a look at how the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever underwater sequences were filmed.

Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann spoke about the movie’s unique blend of real-life underwater filming and the visual effects techniques they used in order to create its memorable sequences.

Check out the behind-the-scenes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever video below:

Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. It is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Barry Waldman serving as executive producers.

“In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death,” reads the synopsis. “As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

It stars several returning cast members from the first movie including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. Joining them were franchise newcomers Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) as Namor, Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.