Marvel’s Thunderbolts Nabs Ayo Edebiri

Marvel revealed many of the actors that will be starring in its Thunderbolts film, but not all of them. According to a new report, Ayo Edebiri, most known for her roles in The Bear and Big Mouth, is the newest start to be added to the roster.

According to Deadline, Edebiri’s role is not currently known. However, she will be joined by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah Jon-Kamen), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kerleynko), Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Sam Rockwell has not been confirmed, but stated he would be open to reprising Justin Hammer, the character he played in Iron Man 2.

The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, whose history as a director isn’t extremely extensive, having only worked on 2012’s Robot & Frank, 2015’s Paper Towns, and 2021 filmed version of Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour. Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase 5.