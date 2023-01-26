Alden Ehrenreich Reflects on Solo, Would Return to Star Wars

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, who starred as a young Han Solo in the Star Wars prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, was recently asked if he’d return to the role.

Speaking to Indiewire during a recent appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, Ehrenreich recounted his time on the film and said that he thought the story was well done, including his turn as Han Solo. When it came to potentially playing the character again, though, the actor was a bit more vague, but did say he would be “happy to” step back into the shoes of the infamous smuggler.

“The story that I did, I really got to be Han Solo at the end,” said Ehrenreich. “That’s kind of the arc of the story, which I thought was well done. That’s the fun part. That’s the guy that’s the most fun to be. I’d be very happy to, but who knows.”

Released in 2018, the film explored the origins of its titular smuggler a decade prior to the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope as he meets business partner and companion Chewbacca and his occasional rival and friend Lando Calrissian.

Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar) starred in the titular role and led an ensemble cast including Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Donald Glover (Atlanta) as Lando, Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), and Paul Bettany (WandaVision).