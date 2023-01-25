Shazam 2 Poster Released Ahead of New Trailer Tomorrow

A new poster for the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been shared by director David F. Sandberg, giving a new look at Zachary Levi in the starring role ahead of tomorrow’s trailer.

The new look at Levi as the titular superhero comes with Sandberg also teasing the debut of a new trailer for the film. Earlier this month, Sandberg shared a behind-the-scenes look at the editing of the trailer, and now, it’s finally set to release.

The latest poster features most of the main characters of the film, including Levi and Helen Mirren — who will play Hespera, one of the daughters of Atlas — as well as Lucy Liu’s Kalypso.

Take a look at the new poster for Shazam! Fury of the Gods below:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are most of the first film’s main cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Butler as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Armand and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews.

After defeating Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins in the 2019 film, the sequel sees the Shazam family going up against much more dangerous threats, with the introduction of the daughters of Atlas — Hespera and Kalypso — who are portrayed by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Kill Bill actress Lucy Liu.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is once again being directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) from a screenplay written by returning scribe Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran.