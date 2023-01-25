Razzies Apologize After Nominating a Minor for Worst Actress, Issue Statement

Following blowback after nominating 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress, the Razzie Awards have introduced an age limit for their nominations and will remove Armstrong’s name from the ballot.

In a statement (via Variety), Razzies founder John Wilson apologized for the initial nomination. Wilson also said that in the future, anyone under 18 would not be eligible to be nominated for any of their awards. The move comes following the large backlash that the award show — which acts as a celebration of the “worst” movies and performances of the year — listed Armstrong as one of the nominees for “Worst Actress,” due to her performance in the 2022 film Firestarter.

Once the nomination was made public, it received almost immediate backlash, including from many in the world of Hollywood. In a since-deleted tweet, former child actor Devon Sawa condemned the decision, saying “The Razzies are run by soulless people. Nominating a 12-year-old? F— them. That child could grow to be amazing if you haven’t gotten in their head.”

In another tweet, child actor Julian Hilliard (WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) also criticized the decision, calling the award show “mean-spirited and classes,” and saying that the decision to nominate Armstrong could open her up to a “risk of increased bullying.”

The full statement from Wilson can be read below: